Bojangles today announced its commitment to support relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Helene, with the devastation hitting close to home for the Carolina-born brand, which operates more than 800 locations primarily in the Southeast.

The Bojangles Foundation presented the American Red Cross with a $25,000 donation on Thursday, with funds directed toward on-the-ground aid. Additionally, Bojangles filled two tractor truckloads with bottled water, which are being delivered to access points in affected areas this week.

The chain, renowned for its Southern hospitality and authentic cuisine, is inviting customers to show their love for impacted neighbors by bringing back its beloved Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits®. From October 7 to 31, 10% of net sales of the sweet confection at participating restaurants will be donated to the American Red Cross.

“Many of our families, friends, employees and customers have been impacted by Hurricane Helene, and our hearts go out to everyone struggling to recover from this disaster,” said Ken Reynolds, director of corporate and community affairs for Bojangles. “We’re inspired by the incredible spirit of neighbors coming together to support one another during this challenging time, and we are honored to do our part in assisting the communities impacted by the storm.”

Bojangles’ largest franchisee, BOJ of WNC, LLC, was hit especially hard and is working to reopen several impacted restaurants.

“We look forward to gathering with loved ones and friends in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina soon, but for now, we will prioritize support alongside our community,” added Reynolds.

To order Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits and join us in showing our love and support for Western North Carolina and other impacted areas, visit participating Bojangles restaurants or download the Bojangles app.

The Bojangles Foundation Fund was established in July 2022, to support the three pillars of Bojangles’ corporate social responsibility plan: literacy, military appreciation and strengthening community. The fund is a component of Foundation For The Carolinas, which manages competitive grant programs that invest in communities throughout the region. Interested nonprofits can visit www.bojangles.com/foundation for more information.