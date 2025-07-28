Bojangles is deepening its commitment to better serve Spanish-speaking guests by expanding its Spanish-language ordering capabilities across digital and in-store platforms. The QSR brand known for its delicious breakfast and Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea is rolling out Spanish-language support for online ordering, the mobile app, in-store kiosks and drive-thru AI assistant, affectionately known as Bo-Linda, to better serve Spanish-speaking guests across its footprint.

Spanish-speaking customers will now be able to place their orders in Spanish through the Bojangles website and mobile app systemwide. At the drive-thru, Bo-Linda (Bojangles’ proprietary AI order taker) offers a fully Spanish-spoken experience at more than 400 locations, making Bojangles one of the first major QSR brands to deliver bilingual functionality at this scale. Additionally, about 35 locations will feature kiosks with Spanish-language ordering options. These enhancements are designed to make ordering easier, more welcoming and more comfortable for Spanish-speaking guests – at no added cost to the customer.

“This is about more than just technology – it’s about making every guest feel welcomed and understood,” said Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles, who tested the technology himself in this video. “As a Hispanic leader, I take pride in ensuring our brand reflects the communities we serve. Language should never be a barrier to hospitality.”

Bo-Linda has already begun supporting Spanish-speaking customers in select markets. The tool was named by Bojangles employees, reflecting the company’s culture of innovation and team involvement. The early data is promising, with roughly 200 Spanish-language drive-thru orders placed each week using Bo-Linda – a number that is expected to grow as awareness and access expand.

“This initiative shows what’s possible when you blend innovation with Southern hospitality to find new ways to make more guests feel welcome,” said Richard Del Valle, Chief Information Officer at Bojangles. “We’re not just translating menus – we’re redesigning the guest experience.”

With Armario at the helm, his leadership continues to shape a bold, inclusive vision for the future – where language accessibility and community engagement go hand in hand.