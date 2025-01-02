As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering education and literacy, The Bojangles Foundation announced the 47 winners of its annual literacy grant program. This year’s recipients, representing diverse nonprofits and community organizations dedicated to advancing reading and learning, each received a $1,000 grant to support their impactful literacy initiatives. A list of all grant recipients can be found here.

The Bojangles Foundation awarded grants to deserving nonprofits and organizations in 11 states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, reinforcing its dedication to promoting literacy and empowering communities across its footprint. The funding will enable these organizations to enhance reading programs, provide critical educational resources and create opportunities for students and learners of all ages to thrive.

Each grant recipient is using the funds to bring innovative literacy tools to their communities. Projects include book vending machines for children, literacy bags with educational resources and reading corners stocked in public spaces. Literacy programs for underserved groups, like resources for pediatric cancer patients and children with Down syndrome, provide essential, tailored support. Other initiatives include financial education programs for students and workshops for educators. From peaceful hammock reading gardens to civic literacy programs, each project inspires a lasting love for reading and learning.

“Empowering organizations that are making a lasting difference through literacy and education is truly at the heart of what we do,” said Ken Reynolds, executive director of The Bojangles Foundation. “At Bojangles, we believe that access to education isn’t just a resource—it’s a pathway to stronger communities and brighter futures. We are proud to support initiatives that foster learning, ignite potential and create opportunities for individuals and families to thrive.”

The Bojangles Foundation Fund was established in July 2022 to support the three pillars of Bojangles’ corporate social responsibility plan: literacy, military appreciation and strengthening community. The fund is a component of Foundation For The Carolinas, which manages competitive grant programs that invest in communities throughout the region.