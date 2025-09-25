The Bojangles Foundation is calling on nonprofit and community organizations to apply for its 2025 Literacy Grant Program. The initiative will award up to 50 organizations each with $1,000 to support programs that promote reading and education across Bojangles’ footprint.

Beginning Oct. 1 and running through Oct. 31, the Bojangles Foundation will accept applications from any individuals or groups who are working to foster learning and reading in their communities. The applications will be reviewed by a committee, and the list of 50 recipients will be announced in December 2025. Interested charitable organizations with a focus on literacy can learn more and apply at www.Bojangles.com/foundation.

“Literacy is one of the most powerful tools we can give our communities,” said Ken Reynolds, executive director of The Bojangles Foundation. “We’re proud to stand behind the organizations that turn that tool into real, lasting change. If your work is helping others grow through reading and learning, I hope you’ll consider applying.”

The Foundation is looking for projects that inspire a love for reading and increase access to educational resources. Past grantees have launched programs such as book vending machines, classroom reading corners, financial education workshops and literacy kits for pediatric patients and children with disabilities.

The Bojangles Foundation Fund was established in July 2022 to support the three pillars of Bojangles’ corporate social responsibility plan: literacy, military appreciation and strengthening community. The fund is a component of Foundation For The Carolinas, which manages competitive grant programs that invest in communities throughout the region.