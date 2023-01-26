Bojangles Gets Off to Hot Start in 2023

Bojangles announced its strong start to 2023, signing multiple franchise development agreements to bring 32 new restaurants to key target markets across the U.S., including Texas, Mississippi, New York, Maryland, and Tennessee. This announcement comes on the heels of a monumental year of growth for the brand, ending 2022 with more than 230 units in its development pipeline.

“Our brand has proven to be an attractive investment for multi-operators across the country, and we were thrilled to expand with three of our existing operators while welcoming 11 new franchisees of high caliber to the Bojangles family in 2022. Many of them have built impressive portfolios within the QSR segment, and we look forward to their success with our brand,” says Patricia Halpin, Vice President of Growth at Bojangles. “With 2023 now underway, we are proud to have carried the strong momentum over to the new year. Bojangles’ three strong dayparts, variety of restaurant designs and efficient back of house operations consistently drives profitability for our franchisees and remains a promising investment opportunity for multi-unit operators.”

The new Bojangles franchisees leading the brand’s latest developments include:

Kirby Dolliole and First Biscuit Enterprises, LLC will open 15 Bojangles in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in South Austin, Texas. The stores will open in Ft. Worth, Garland, Richardson, Waxahachie, Mansfield, and San Marcos, with the first planned in 2024. Previously, Dolliole worked as District Manager at a Mexican restaurant chain. No stranger to franchising, he later became an operator with Jamba, eventually being promoted to VP of Operations for the brand.

Michael Overton, Dean Hilton and Charles Robinson of BFCB Restaurants, LLC have committed to opening 10 Bojangles locations across North Central Mississippi in the next six years with stores in Tupelo, Oxford and Starkville, and to the Golden Triangle of Mississippi with stores in Starkville, West Point and Columbus. The veteran franchise group brings years of combined experience franchising within the restaurant space and is eager to expand their portfolio with Bojangles to build upon the brand’s natural growth.

Makhan S. Matharu, Baljinder S. Matharu and Amaritpal S. Matharu of Matharu Foods, LLC have signed on to build five Bojangles locations throughout Baltimore, Maryland, with stores in Hagerstown and Frederick throughout the next five years. Native to Frederick, the family- owned and operated business has more than two decades of restaurant franchising experience and is confident that Bojangles’ fresh-made biscuits and menu items will resonate well with the surrounding community.

Ketan Patel, Dharmendra Patel and Kumar Yogesh of Munch Box, LLC announced the signing of a two-unit development agreement in Tennessee, which will bring new locations to the Memphis market. An existing franchise group, Patel and his team already operates one Bojangles’ location in Horn Lake, MS and are in the process of developing a second location in Olive Branch, MS.

These deals are the latest addition to Bojangles’ franchise development efforts, with more than 230 units in its current pipeline within target markets, which include Dallas-Fort Worth, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., among others. The brand opened more than 30 new locations last year within key markets such as Memphis, Tennessee, and Sanford, Orlando, and celebrated its 800th location milestone in Monroe, Louisiana. Additionally, the chain brought its beloved Southern food to markets outside the Southeast, with new locations in the Peoria-Bloomington and Philadelphia areas.

Bojangles’ compounding success and record AUV of more than $2M has continued to position the concept for further expansion throughout 2023 and beyond. With 40 percent of sales coming before most competitors even open their doors and a variety of prototypes and features such as its ‘Biscuit Theatre”, the brand’s key differentiators continue to attract multi-unit operators.