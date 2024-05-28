Bojangles recently concluded a fun-filled (and food-filled) tour across its footprint, celebrating the limited-time offering of its new Bo’s Bird Dog – a Bojangles Chicken Supreme tender nestled in a split-top bun, topped with thick-cut pickles and drizzled with Carolina Gold sauce. Along the way, Bojangles surprised local Little League and Miracle League games with free Bo’s Bird Dogs when fans downloaded the Bojangles app, served straight out of an eye-catching, custom-made Bo’s Bird Dog stand.

In addition to serving up mouthwatering Bo’s Bird Dogs at each tour stop, Bojangles donated $500 to the Miracle League in each market – a combined total of $2,500. This initiative embodies Bojangles’ commitment to the communities it serves, enhancing the lives of children with disabilities through sports.

Youth sports families and fans – including Bojangles employees – have long leaned on Bojangles to cater their pre-and-post-game meals, so this was the perfect way to bring food right into fans’ mouths. The tour kicked off in Columbia, S.C. and made stops in Charlotte, N.C.; Greensboro, N.C.; Greenville, S.C. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“The idea for the Bo’s Bird Dog came to be when one of our own employees needed a quick, delicious way to feed a group of young athletes in between games,” says Tom Boland, CMO of Bojangles. “This tour was the perfect way to introduce our new menu item and seeing the excitement from the kids and knowing that our contributions will support Miracle League programs was incredibly rewarding.” Fans can still grab a Bo’s Bird Dog today by visiting their local restaurant, downloading the bright yellow Bo App to order delivery or pick-up or using their favorite delivery provider. But hurry – they’re only on menus through June 2, so grab one (or a few!) while you can