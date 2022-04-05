Bojangles Giving Away $10 Gas Gift Cards with Family Meals

Bojangles is giving away $1 million in free gas to help customers offset the rising cost of fueling up their tanks.

Beginning on Tuesday until supplies run out, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal – featuring 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, plus scratch-made biscuits, choice of home-style fixins and Legendary Iced Tea – will come with a $10 gas gift card.

"Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” says Jackie Woodward, Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

According to data compiled by AAA, gas prices reached the highest levels on record in March 2022. As a family-forward chain known for providing great food and tremendous value, Bojangles saw an opportunity to rally and help thousands of customers during the gas crunch.

“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” adds Woodward.

The $10 gas cards are available while supplies last on all 12- or 20-piece bone-in chicken Family Meals purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or with order ahead using the Bojangles app. Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as all delivery orders, are not eligible.