Bojangles Grants Marshall Air Systems Supplier of the Year Award

Following a year of industry-wide supply chain shortages and logistical headaches, Bojangles is recognizing a major bright spot – its partnership with Marshall Air Systems for the equipment company’s efforts in helping the chain successfully launch its all-new Bo’s Chicken Sandwich.

Bojangles has named Marshall Air its 2021 Supplier of the Year. Executives from Bojangles met with the team from Marshall Air to celebrate the news over a luncheon, at which Bojangles’ CEO Jose Armario and Chief Restaurant Support Officer Ken Koziol spoke about the honor as they gifted Marshall Air with a crystal award.

“It was a challenging year for supply chains everywhere, so it’s even more important that Bojangles recognizes and appreciates the suppliers that helped us stay on track,” says Koziol. “We were bold enough to launch a new, hand-breaded chicken sandwich this year, and Marshall Air played an integral role in helping us flawlessly execute. They listened to our equipment needs, provided important solutions when we were in a pinch and offered personalized service to ensure the equipment performed effectively. They are just great partners.”

This year, Marshall Air has worked alongside Bojangles to:

Retrofit existing bun toasters

Develop sifter tables for the new Bo’s Chicken Sandwich

Develop holding cabinets for boneless and bone-in chicken as well as the new Bo’s Chicken Sandwich breasts

“We are honored to be recognized for our role in Bojangles’ new chicken sandwich launch this year,” says Marshall Air president Ron Reynders. “I give credit to the entire team at Marshall Air for their focus and commitment to deliver on our customers’ needs every day.”