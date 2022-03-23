Bojangles Inks Deal to Grow in Southeast and Eastern Texas

Bojangles announced the signing of a multi-unit franchise development agreement to expand the brand’s footprint in Southeast and Eastern Texas, bringing 20 restaurants to the Greater Houston market and surrounding areas. Leading the development is veteran franchisee Moussa Haidar and his partner Tom Pisula of MOTOM, LLC, who began owning and operating restaurant concepts together in 2021. The latest development agreement comes on the heels of Bojangles’ Texas expansion announcement at the beginning of the year and brings the brand’s Texas development pipeline to 70 units.

“Our launch into Texas was a big step forward for the brand, and we are excited to expand Bojangles’ footprint under the leadership of Moussa and Tom. They have built an impressive portfolio at MOTOM and we believe their industry experience and market knowledge will help drive Bojangles’ strategic expansion within the state,” says Jose Costa, Chief Growth Officer at Bojangles. “Our entry into Texas is really just beginning. Many of our fans have relocated to Houston and neighboring cities from states where Bojangles is prevalent, so we’re finding that we already have strong brand awareness in the region, which makes these major Texas cities perfect target markets for our brand. We look forward to seeing Moussa and Tom’s success.”

Since beginning his franchising career 30 years ago, Haidar now owns more than 30 restaurant concepts, including iHop and Twin Peaks restaurants. A Texas resident for the last 25 years, Haidar has kept a close eye on the chicken segment and was driven to Bojangles after observing the rise in consumer demand for chicken. Pisula, who was stationed at Fort Bragg and Benning during his eight years in ROTC, the Reserves and the National Guard, was exposed to Bojangles early on as fellow military members turned to Bojangles for their comfort food fix. This inspired Pisula to partner with Haidar to expand Bojangles’ presence.

“I’ve experienced firsthand how loyal Bojangles’ customer base is, especially among military members. This is a beloved brand, and with the strong military presence and brand awareness in Houston, we are confident that we’ll see success in this new market,” says Pisula. “Bojangles offers an unbeatable menu, innovative business models and unique growth opportunities. We are eager to be part of Bojangles’ expansion in Texas.”

To support Haidar and Moussa, as well as additional franchisees in Texas, Bojangles will hire local leadership to assist with operations, training, marketing, and development. The brand’s continued franchising growth and success can be attributed to its growing sales. Maintaining a strong morning daypart with around 40 percent of its sales coming before many competitors have opened their doors, Bojangles is uniquely positioned in the fast-growing chicken QSR industry. The chain also offers a variety of prototypes for franchisees to consider when building out their portfolio, including a prototype featuring the “Biscuit Theater,” which allows guests to witness the brand’s beloved buttermilk biscuits being made from scratch. These key differentiators, along with an industry-leading AUV of $1.9M, have been a key part of Bojangles’ expansion.

Franchise opportunities with Bojangles remain in regions across the U.S., including the Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Southeast. Candidates should have restaurant and business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $1 million and liquid capital of $500,000. For both traditional and non-traditional units, operators that meet preliminary qualifications can expect an investment ranging from $590,100 - $2,828,500.