Bojangles Launches '12 Days of Bo' Campaign for the Holidays

Can you hear the Bo-jingle bells? The holiday season has officially begun, and this year, Bojangles is encouraging fans to celebrate “12 Days of Bo*” with a series of fun promotions to go along with its delicious – and convenient – meals perfect for a family gathering or on-the-go life.

To celebrate the most wonderful time of year and help customers stretch their holiday budgets, Bojangles’ “12 Days of Bo*” features surprise and delights for its most loyal fans, rewards for app users and a fun celebrity partnership.

The campaign kicks off on Giving Tuesday – Nov. 29 – with donations of $500 “BO-nuses” to teachers across the brand’s geography. Giving back is at the core of Bojangles’ mission, and promoting literacy is one of the brand’s main charitable tenets, making educators the perfect recipients for this round of holiday cheer.

But teachers aren’t the only ones who’ll find a little something from Bojangles in their stockings this year. Fans who download the Bojangles app – available for iPhone and Android users – will earn a free Cajun Filet Biscuit, Nov. 29 through Dec. 10. And Bojangles E-Club members, as well as those who follow the brand on social media, can win lots of cool prizes, from Bo-branded Crocs and Yeti coolers to a year’s worth of Bojangles.

To celebrate the campaign, Bojangles is partnering with TikTok sensations Cost n’ Mayor, who will conduct an online dance challenge based on the “Carol of the Bells” song featured in Bojangles’ new holiday commercial.

“The holidays are a special time for Bojangles to show our appreciation to our most loyal fans,” says Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward. “We’re excited to introduce our new holiday-themed Big Bo Box and offer these fun promotions designed to bring a few extra smiles this holiday season.”

To help families spend more time together, each holiday Big Bo Box family meal comes ready to serve with eight, 12 or 20 pieces of hand-breaded, boldly seasoned chicken; Southern fixins; made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits; and a half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea. Family meals are available at all Bojangles restaurants in the drive-thru or for takeout, and via delivery through DoorDash, Postmates or UberEats in most markets.