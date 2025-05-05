Bojangles is launching its inaugural National Bo-Berry Week – a five-day celebration of all things Bo-Berry, the iconic platform that’s grown from the chain’s original, beloved Bo-Berry Biscuits. Taking place May 5 through 9, the week-long initiative features the highly anticipated return of the Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuits and Bo-Berry Cookies, accompanied by daily deals, exclusive online store merch drops, surprise and delight visits to Smart Cookie students with Carolina Panthers’ Quarterback Bryce Young and a $150,000 donation announcement to Greg Olsen’s The HEARTest Yard Foundation.

Returning this year as a limited time offering, the Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuit is the perfect blend of sweet and savory, bringing together country-style sausage and made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits stuffed with sweet Bo-Berries, all topped with a touch of sweet icing. Another classic, the Bo-Berry Cookie – a fresh baked sugar cookie stuffed with Bo Berries – returns to menus this week as another limited-edition treat.

Here’s what fans can expect during Bo-Berry Week:

Daily: Bo-Berry Deals

New offers will drop each day, redeemable in the Bojangles app with a unique promo code. Simply download the app, enter the promo code at checkout and enjoy:

Monday: 20% off a dozen Bo-Berry Cookies (Promo code: BOBERRY1)

Tuesday: Free Bo-Berry Biscuit with any order (Promo code: BOBERRY2)

Wednesday: Free Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuit with any order (app exclusive) (Promo code: BOBERRY3)

Thursday: BOGO Bo-Berry Biscuits (Promo code: BOBERRY4)

Friday: BOGO Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuit (Promo code: BOBERRY5)

Monday, May 5: Smart Cookie Surprises with Bryce Young

To kick off National Bo-Berry Week, Bojangles and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will surprise two Charlotte-area schools with Bo-Berry Cookie parties for high-achieving students. The “Smart Cookie” surprises are a part of The Bojangles Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and literacy initiatives in the communities Bojangles serves – efforts also championed by Young and his continued work with youth athletes on and off the field.

Tuesday, May 6: Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit Donation to Greg Olsen’s The HEARTest Yard Foundation

Bojangles’ CEO Jose Armario will present a $150,000 heart-shaped check in support of NFL legend Greg Olsen’s The HEARTest Yard Foundation, celebrating the success of February’s Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit fundraising initiative to support families with children battling congenital heart disease.

Thursday, May 8: Exclusive Bo-Berry Merch Drop

On Thursday, fans can pre-order Bojangles’ first-ever Bo-Berry-themed merch: a vintage-inspired trucker hat and a trendy T-shirt, available exclusively on bojangles.com.

“Bo-Berry Biscuits have always been an iconic part of the Bojangles experience,” said Tom Boland, Chief Marketing Officer at Bojangles. “National Bo-Berry Week is our way of celebrating that deep-rooted fan love — not just with the classic biscuit, but by bringing its flavor and spirit to exciting new menu items, limited-time experiences and delightful daily surprises. There’s something fresh to discover each day, and we’re thrilled to share the fun with our fans.”

Don’t miss a crumb – download the Bojangles app today and follow @Bojangles on social media for updates throughout the week, including daily Bo-Berry Week deals, exclusive merch and behind-the-scenes content.