As the weather heats up, Bojangles is putting a fresh twist on its iconic beverage with the launch of Watermelon Sweet Tea. This limited-time offering blends our Legendary Iced Tea, steeped the old-fashion way, with real watermelon juice for a new, refreshing flavor perfect for the summer season. Watermelon Sweet Tea is ideal for on-the-go summer road trips, afternoon pick-me-ups or pairing with your favorite Bojangles treats.

To celebrate the launch – and the excitement of the PGA Championship in Bojangles’ hometown of Charlotte – fans everywhere can enjoy a free Watermelon Sweet Tea at participating locations from May 15–22 by using the promo code TEATIME at checkout. It’s a sweet way to kick off summer and toast one of golf’s biggest events.

To mark the occasion, the chain hosted a “Tea Time” event in Charlotte, where guests enjoyed golf games, giveaways and free Watermelon Sweet Tea. PGA TOUR golfer Chesson Hadley was also onsite for a meet-and-greet to celebrate the new menu item.

“Our Legendary Iced Tea pairs beautifully with the unique flavors of our food, so we decided to add a juicy twist to an already iconic Southern beverage,” said Marshall Scarborough, VP of Menu & Culinary Innovation at Bojangles. “Our Watermelon Sweet Tea blends refreshing watermelon juice with our tea for a light and fresh taste while still delivering that legendary experience our fans know and love.”

Bojangles encourages fans to visit their local restaurant to pair the new drink with other limited-time, seasonal favorites like Bo-Berry Cookies and Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuits. For those on the go, Watermelon Sweet Tea is also available for delivery or pickup through the Bojangles app.