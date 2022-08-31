Bojangles Launching Tailgate Tour to Kick Off Football Season

Bojangles is launching its first Tailgate Tour, hosting tailgate parties full of games, giveaways and fan surprises at more than 20 of the biggest gameday matchups throughout the season. The fun starts this weekend on National Tailgating Day, Sept. 3, with the iconic 100th matchup between North Carolina A&T University and NC Central University at the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte and the Georgia-Oregon showdown in Atlanta. Fans are encouraged to stay in the huddle by following Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter to learn where the Tailgate HQ is headed next and what fun surprises are in store.

Bojangles is also bringing back its beloved tradition of team-themed Big Bo Boxes, this year featuring Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, East Carolina University, East Tennessee State University, James Madison University, North Carolina A&T University, University of Georgia, University of South Carolina, Western Carolina University, University of Tennessee and its NFL home team, the Carolina Panthers.

“At Bojangles, we know the best tailgates have lots of flavorful food to feed the whole crew, so we let fans choose which favorites to fill their team-themed Big Bo Boxes with,” says Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles. “It’s not a real tailgate without Bojangles, so let us quarterback your tailgate and hopefully you’ll be victorious on and off the field.”

Fans can pass the tailgate ball to Bojangles and let the experts in bold flavors and big portions handle the spread. Enjoy customizable Big Bo Boxes filled with 8-, 12- or 20-piece chicken, served alongside a choice of home-style fixins, made-from-scratch biscuits and Legendary Iced Tea. The boxes also include cups, plates and utensils. Team-themed Big Bo Boxes will be available at restaurants in each team’s primary market(s) while supplies last. Fans can also skip the line and order ahead on the bright yellow Bojangles app, found in the Apple App Store or via Google Play.