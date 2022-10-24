Bojangles' Pork Chop Griller Returns to Menu

People across the South have been waiting all year to get their hands on Bojangles’ famous Pork Chop Griller – and we’ve got good news. Beginning today, the Bojangles staple Pork Chop Griller will once again be sizzling on grills at participating locations for a limited time only.

Released every fall, the beloved Pork Chop Griller is a tender slice of pork loin marinated in a zesty dry rub seasoning blend and seared to perfection, locking in a savory, one-of-a-kind flavor that only Bojangles can deliver. It’s served inside a hot, made-from-scratch Bojangles biscuit, baked fresh with 49 steps of Southern know-how and pairs deliciously with Bojangles pimento cheese.

“Of all our seasonal menu items, the Pork Chop Griller may top the list as the most anticipated limited-time option we serve,” says Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation at Bojangles. “Our fans wait all year to enjoy the Pork Chop Griller – and for good reason. It’s a perfect choice for morning comfort food, weekend tailgates or brightening that work commute.”

The Pork Chop Griller is best paired with a side of Bo-Tato Rounds and a Simply Orange Juice. Like football, crisp temperatures and changing leaves, the Pork Chop Griller will only be here for a limited time – so be sure to grab one (or many!) while you can.

Fans can skip the line and order ahead on the bright yellow Bojangles app, found in the Apple App Store or via Google Play.