Just in time for Giving Tuesday, Bojangles announced the overwhelming success of its Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit fundraising campaign for Hurricane Helene relief, which united customers across its footprint to support their neighbors impacted by the storm. The campaign raised $150,000 for the American Red Cross, all of which will go directly back to support Western North Carolina communities. Bojangles’ CEO Jose Armario gathered with Asheville-based franchisee Jeff Rigsby to present the check to Red Cross representatives.

“Many of our families, friends, franchisees and team members have felt the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene and are still in great need as they look to rebuild, so we’re honored to be able to continue to show our support, thanks to the community banding together,” said Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles. “We’re inspired by the resilience of our communities and humbled by the resounding way our customers showed up for our neighbors.”

Throughout the month of October, Bojangles dedicated 10% of net sales from its beloved Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits to provide critical resources for affected members of the community. Additionally, the “Round-Up for Relief” program invited customers to round up their purchases, with every cent of those contributions directly supporting hurricane recovery efforts.

Among those most impacted by the hurricane was Bojangles’ largest franchisee, BOJ of WNC, LLC, which operates more than 120 restaurants, with 74 Bojangles in western North Carolina and the upstate of South Carolina. BOJ of WNC, headquartered in Arden, North Carolina, employs more than 2,700 team members in the affected areas of WNC. Despite widespread damage and temporary closures, the franchise group remained steadfast in supporting its community, mobilizing resources to aid recovery efforts while working tirelessly to restore operations.

“Western North Carolina is our home, and we’re incredibly moved by the support from our Bojangles family and customers,” said Jeff Rigsby, Owner and CEO of BOJ of WNC. “This donation is a symbol of hope, and while the road to recovery is long, we’re committed to standing by our neighbors every step of the way.”

Back in October, The Bojangles Foundation presented a $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross, directed toward on-the-ground disaster relief. In October, Bojangles delivered two tractor-truckloads of bottled water and other supplies to access points in affected areas, providing immediate support to those in need.

The Bojangles Foundation Fund was established in July 2022, to support the three pillars of Bojangles’ corporate social responsibility plan: literacy, military appreciation and strengthening community. The fund is a component of Foundation For The Carolinas, which manages competitive grant programs that invest in communities throughout the region. Interested nonprofits can visit www.bojangles.com/foundation for more information.