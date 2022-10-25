Bojangles Raises $548K for Folds of Honor

Following its Camo Big Bo Box campaign, which gave customers the chance to purchase the limited-edition boxes and/or round up their tickets, Bojangles and its franchisees announced raising $548,000 for Folds of Honor, a not-for-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders.

The news was announced at the Carolina Panthers’ game on Sunday, Oct. 23 – Bojangles Day – as the chicken chain presented the organization with a grand check on the field. The amount raised equates to 109 educational scholarships of $5,000 each.

“It was incredibly special to be able to present this life-changing check to our friends at Folds of Honor on a football field with so much meaning to our brand,” says Dave Whitaker, Bojangles’ Chief Operating Officer. “Many of the customers who helped us reach this milestone dollar amount were sitting in those seats yesterday, and it's because of them and others across our footprint that Bojangles is able to make a difference with partners like Folds of Honor.”

Throughout its 45-year history, Bojangles has demonstrated a commitment to the communities it serves through ongoing support of charitable, nonprofit and community organizations. In addition to the many community activities supported locally by franchisees, the company focuses its efforts on two community relations pillars – literacy and military appreciation – which it will continue to do through its newly minted Bojangles Foundation Fund.

“Bojangles and its customers have made a selfless commitment to help educate the families of military service members and first responders,” says Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “We are grateful to the entire Bojangles family for again assisting the individuals that we serve.”

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 44,000 academic scholarships totaling $200 million to the family members of our nation’s heroes. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities.

Though the camo-colored Big Bo Boxes are sold out, fans can still get their fix with regular Big Bo Boxes or with team-themed Big Bo Boxes in certain markets. The family meals come ready to serve with eight, 12 or 20 pieces of hand-breaded, Cajun-spiced chicken; Southern fixins; made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits; and a half gallon of Legendary Iced Tea