Bojangles to Ramp Up Remodel Program in Columbia, South Carolina

Bojangles announced an aggressive plan to remodel 25 restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the next three months, the brand will modernize 25 of its restaurants in the market, with each location adding elements of the brand’s new Genesis prototype by undergoing one of two remodel plans. The project showcases Bojangles’ ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current consumer demands.

“We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina, and to show our loyal customer base how our brand will continue to meet their evolving expectations. Bojangles was born in the Carolinas, so it was important to focus our modernization efforts on Columbia first given the number of years we’ve been serving the communities in and around the city,” says Byron Chandler, Chief Development Officer of Bojangles. “Our Genesis model has proven to be effective, and we are confident that its new elements will resonate in the market given the increased demand for access to our freshly made products.”

Among the variety of prototype designs available to existing and prospective franchisees, the Genesis prototype has become Bojangles’ signature restaurant design. The prototype features modern interior and exterior designs, and an outdoor dining area. The brand’s “Biscuit Theatre” remains a focal point of the prototype, providing guests with a view of the unit’s certified biscuit makers as they prepare the 49-step menu item.

Each Columbia-based restaurant undergoing renovations will go through one of the following construction plans:

Full Remodels – Three of the restaurants will undergo remodels on all customer-facing elements, including digital menu boards, new signage and building graphics, a branded drive-thru order point canopy and updated interior finishes, fixtures, and furniture. Additionally, these locations will feature an upgraded exterior with squared-off arched parapets to modernize the look and feel of the restaurants. The full remodels will be completed by mid-November.

Light & Fresh Remodels – 20 restaurants will receive light and fresh remodels with a focus on the exterior of the locations. Set to be completed by mid-November, the construction includes digital menu boards, updated colors on the exterior of the building, awnings, and new signage. Similar to the full remodel, these restaurants will also implement squared off arched parapets for a modern look.

To complement the brand’s latest investments across its full network of restaurants, Bojangles has accelerated its growth by adding more than 100 new locations to its development pipeline in target markets that include Dallas-Fort Worth, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C, among others. Reporting an industry leading AUV of more than $2.0M, Bojangles continues to position itself as a promising franchise opportunity within the QSR segment. In addition to its rapid expansion and growing AUV, 40 percent of Bojangles’ sales come before many competitors open their doors and the brand provides franchisees with a variety of prototypes to consider, to ensure the model and location are a perfect fit. These key differentiators have positioned Bojangles for continued success.

Franchise opportunities with Bojangles remain in regions across the U.S., including the Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Southeast. Candidates should have restaurant and business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $1.0M and liquid capital of $500,000. For both traditional and non-traditional units, operators that meet preliminary qualifications can expect an investment ranging from $590,100 - $2,828,500.