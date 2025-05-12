Bojangles, the Carolina-born chain celebrated for its iconic breakfast and Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea, has officially reopened in Sanford, Florida, following an extended closure caused by a fire in June 2024. The restaurant, located at 101 S. Oregon Ave., reopened its doors to the public on Tuesday, May 13.

Ahead of the reopening, Bojangles hosted a private Friends & Family-style event honoring the Sanford Fire Department (SFD) for their heroic efforts during the fire that shut the restaurant down. The event included dinner, swag giveaways and a plaque dedication recognizing the department’s service and ongoing commitment to the Sanford community.

“This reopening means a lot to us – it’s about bouncing back, saying thank you and bringing the Sanford community together over food they know and love,” said Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles. “We’re proud to honor the Sanford Fire Department for its role in our rebuilding journey and can’t wait to serve our neighbors again, biscuit by biscuit.”

“We’re also grateful for the hard work and resilience of our team in getting this location back up and running after the fire. That dedication made it possible for us to once again create more jobs and be part of the local neighborhood, while continuing to expand our brand across the country,” added Armario.

The returning Bojangles restaurant marks a significant step in the brand’s strategic expansion plan, aiming to bring its beloved concept and signature flavors to new markets across the nation. This location remains the first Bojangles restaurant in Seminole County and the 10th in Florida, reinforcing the brand’s continued growth and presence across the state.

“As Bojangles continues to grow in both new and familiar markets, we remain focused on reaching more guests with the flavors and hospitality that set us apart,” said Brooks Speirs, Vice President of Franchise Sales at Bojangles. “The reopening in Sanford is an exciting step forward as we continue to bring our Southern-inspired menu to even more communities across the country.”

For over 45 years, Bojangles has been a staple in the Southeast, offering iconic menu items such as hand-breaded fried chicken, fresh-baked buttermilk biscuits and mouthwatering breakfast served all day. As Bojangles accelerates its expansion, the brand is focused on partnering with seasoned franchise owners and restaurant operators to grow its footprint in new and emerging markets. Individuals interested in franchising with Bojangles should possess strong financial capacity, relevant business or restaurant experience, a sophisticated professional background, and the ability to open at least three locations in their market.