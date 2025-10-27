Bojangles, the Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable chicken, biscuits and breakfast, has closed out a milestone third quarter and is carrying the momentum into the final quarter of 2025. Reaching milestone of 850 restaurants across 20 states, the brand’s growth this year has been driven by new franchise agreements, market entry debuts and continued openings nationwide.

So far in 2025, Bojangles has accelerated its growth with a series of major deals and openings. The brand signed a 21-unit agreement in San Antonio, a three-unit agreement in Ohio, a 20-unit agreement in New York, and a 35-unit agreement in New Jersey. In addition, it was announced this fall that Eyas Capital acquired 120 Bojangles restaurant locations across six states and is committed to driving further development with more than 40 new restaurants planned for Ohio’s two largest markets, Cincinnati and Columbus.

Bojangles has opened 30 new restaurants in areas across Georgia, Nevada, Texas, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Tennessee, New Jersey, Mississippi, Colorado and Louisiana. Among the new store openings was the brand’s debut in Colorado this summer, a milestone that underscores the brand’s steadfast mission to expand coast-to-coast.

“This year has already been a landmark for Bojangles, and we’re just getting started,” said Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles. “Our growth into markets like New York City and Colorado signals the strength of our brand and the demand for bold, Southern flavor across the U.S. What excites me most is how we’re doing it: with the right partners, strong unit economics, and a clear vision for long-term expansion. We’ve built a solid foundation, and thanks to the passion of our guests, franchisees and team members, we’re on track to open an average of one new restaurant per week for the remainder of the year. Bojangles’ momentum is real, and we’re committed to keeping our foot on the gas.”

As Bojangles brings its breakfast and chicken offerings to more regions, the brand is continuing to partner with experienced entrepreneurs eager to grow and leverage the company’s 45+ years of Southern know-how. With 271 company-operated locations and more than 580 franchised restaurants, the company is one of the fastest-growing quick-service chicken chains in the country, with many more locations in development. Prospective franchise owners for Bojangles possess restaurant and business experience and must have the capacity to commit to at least three units.