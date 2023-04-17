Bojangles Signs Deal to Break Into Chicago Market

Bojangles announced the signing of a multi-unit franchise development agreement that will introduce the brand to Chicago. The deal is spearheaded by experienced multi-unit operator Ron Harper of RMS Family Restaurants, LLC. New to the Bojangles franchise system, Harper will bring three new restaurants to suburban areas throughout the Chicago market over the next three years.

“Our launch into Chicago is a tremendous step for Bojangles as we continue to expand across the country. We are beginning to build a powerful brand presence throughout the Midwest, where consumers have fallen in love with our products, and we’re confident this will hold true with new customers in Chicago,” says Patricia Halpin, Vice President of Growth at Bojangles. “We’re constantly seeking passionate, experienced multi-unit operators like Ron to add to our rapidly growing system and are excited to witness his success as he grows the brand throughout Chicago.”

A Chicago native, Harper, who serves as managing partner of RMS Family Restaurants, LLC., brings a wealth of leadership and restaurant franchising experience as he embarks on his latest business venture, previously owning and operating various McDonald’s locations throughout Memphis. With its customers being its top priority, RMS strives to provide a great guest experience, demonstrating customer appreciation by providing good food, value, and superior service in a welcoming environment. After realizing that these principles aligned with Bojangles’ core, Harper was eager to leverage his expertise and understanding of the Chicago market to bring the brand to the area for the first time.

“There’s certainly a desire for chicken concepts in Chicago, and we recognize that Bojangles offers an opportunity that truly stands out among its competitors. With unique offerings and an unmatched flavor profile, Southern-style hospitality, and an overall proven concept, we look forward to building upon the strong customer loyalty that Bojangles is known for,” adds Harper. “We’re given an edge in the space with three robust dayparts, including a strong breakfast component that results in 37 percent of sales coming during the morning daypart. The brand has immense potential within this new market, and we’re excited to play a role in Bojangles’ evolution as we lead expansion efforts here in Chicago.”

With more than 230 units in its current development pipeline and recent agreements to expand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, South Austin, Texas, North Central Mississippi, Baltimore, Maryland, and Central Florida, Bojangles is primed for expansion in 2023 and beyond.

Bojangles is in the midst of aggressive expansion and is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand. Franchise opportunities remain in regions across the U.S., including the Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Southeast.