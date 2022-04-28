Bojangles Signs Deals to Open 46 Stores

Bojangles, one of the nation’s leading franchises famous for its chicken, biscuits and tea, announced today that it achieved significant growth in the first quarter of 2022, signing agreements to add 46 new units to its growing pipeline. The development includes significant expansion in Texas, growth in Virginia Beach and a multi-unit development agreement to bring Bojangles to Northern New Jersey. Additionally, Bojangles executed a trio of multi-unit agreements that will bring restaurants to Northeast Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; and Washington D.C.

“Our team is proud of what we’ve been able to achieve during the first quarter, but this is just the beginning for us in 2022,” says Jose Costa, Chief Growth Officer of Bojangles. “We are privileged to welcome new operators to Bojangles and look forward to their success. We recognize the integral role that our franchisees play, which is why we’ve prioritized an unparalleled support system for all multi-unit operators that partner with us. We are eager to see what the future holds for our newest franchisees and will continue to add more operators to the Bojangles family in the weeks and months ahead.”

In addition to development agreements signed earlier in 2022 to expand in markets such as Dallas Forth-Worth, greater Austin, Houston and San Antonio, as well as Virginia Beach and Northern New Jersey, Bojangles has most recently partnered with the following franchisees to grow its presence in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic:

Chris Maggiore and Magg Family Holdings will bring 10 Bojangles restaurants to Northeast Ohio. Entering the restaurant industry in 1992, Maggiore owns and operates four Jerzee Sports Grille locations along with the M Bar Martini and Wine Bar in Canton, Ohio. Additionally, Maggiore owns and operates two fitness facilities in Canton, The Powerhouse Gym and The Warehouse.

Akbar Durrani and ABS Network, LLC will add five Bojangles locations to the surrounding area of Baltimore, Maryland. Prior to developing his own franchise entity, Durrani worked as the Vice President of Operations for Nu-Gen LLC, a franchise group that owns and operates Popeyes and Arby’s throughout Maryland.

Alex Bermand has signed a development agreement to open two Bojangles restaurants in the greater Washington, D.C. region with plans to build in Frederick, Maryland and Manassas, Virginia. Before founding Integritas, LLC, Bermand worked as a District Manager for Pepsi Co. and accepted a role with Wendy’s. Interested in joining the franchising side of the business, he later transitioned to becoming an operator, joining Wendy’s largest franchisee group with 135 restaurants in their portfolio, across 17 states.

In 2022, Bojangles has ramped up development and is reporting an industry leading AUV of $1.9M, positioning itself for accelerated growth moving forward. With 40 percent of its sales coming before many competitors have opened their doors, and offering franchisees a variety of prototypes to consider, Bojangles’ key differentiators have attracted multi-unit operators to diversify their portfolio with the brand.

Franchise opportunities with Bojangles remain in regions across the U.S., including the Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Southeast. Candidates should have restaurant and business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $1.0M and liquid capital of $500,000. For both traditional and non-traditional units, operators that meet preliminary qualifications can expect an investment ranging from $590,100 - $2,828,500.