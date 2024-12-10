Bojangles is celebrating the season of giving by recognizing the hard work and dedication of educators across its footprint. To spread extra holiday cheer, the restaurant chain awarded $10,000 in “BO”nuses to 10 deserving teachers, underscoring the chicken-and-biscuit brand’s commitment to supporting literacy and education.

Each selected educator received a $1,000 bonus to purchase classroom supplies or address personal holiday needs. To make the season even brighter, Bojangles also catered food for the teachers’ classrooms, bringing joy to students in the form of warm, fluffy Bojangles biscuits.

The full list of teachers by city and state includes:

Athens, GA: Mr. Chris Batson at Clarke Middle School

Atlanta, GA: Ms. Azuloy Life at Sandtown Middle School

Hendersonville, NC: Mr. Colby Coren at Dana Elementary School

Charlotte, NC: Ms. Alicia Biel at Rama Road Elementary School

Irmo, SC: Ms. Ali Bowles at Dutch Fork Elementary School

Little Elm, TX: Ms. Morgan Broussard at Little Elm High School

Nashville, NC: Ms. April Rolston Bellevue Middle School

Cordova, TN: Ms. Stephanie Jordan at Chimney Rock Elementary

Myrtle Beach, SC: Ms. Kaitlyn Thompson at Forrest Brook Elementary

Fort Mill, SC: Mr. Logan Hudak at Springfield Middle School

“Our educators are the cornerstone of our communities, shaping the future by inspiring and empowering children,” said Ken Reynolds, director of community affairs at Bojangles. “This holiday season, it’s been a privilege to spread extra cheer by supporting the teachers who give so much every day—and witnessing their heartfelt reactions to the “BO”nuses has been truly rewarding.”

Customers can join in the season of giving at their local Bojangles as well. Throughout the month of December, customers will have the option to round up their ticket to the nearest dollar, with all proceeds going toward military appreciation efforts via Children of the Fallen Patriots and Folds of Honor. Feed your family with Bojangles this holiday season while spreading the joy to other families in the community.

The Bojangles Foundation was established in 2022 and has since prioritized charitable efforts that promote literacy and education, making teachers a natural choice for this season’s surprise giveaways. By empowering educators with additional resources and recognition, the brand underscores its belief in the transformative power of education.

Bojangles recently launched catering directly on its website, making it easier than ever to serve legendary flavor at holiday gatherings. Fans can now order their favorite Southern staples directly from the website, taking the stress out of holiday cooking while adding iconic Bojangles flavor to any celebration. Visit www.bojangles.com/catering to place an order and make this holiday season deliciously unforgettable.