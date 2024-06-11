In celebration of its new Bo-Berry Cookie, Bojangles spent the month of May surprising schools across its footprint with “Smart Cookie” parties and book donations, bringing joy, a sweet treat and educational resources to students and educators alike as the school year wrapped up.

The initiative aimed to celebrate the hard work of students and teachers while promoting literacy and a love for reading. In addition to the sweet treats, Bojangles donated $250 worth of books to each school – a total of $1,500 – enriching their libraries and supporting educational growth.

In total, Bojangles made stops in six cities, including Charlotte, N.C. (accompanied by Panthers’ QB Bryce Young), Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Atlanta and Winston Salem, N.C. At each location, the company worked closely with school administrators to ensure the events were a surprise, bringing smiles to the faces of unsuspecting students as they celebrated their academic achievements of the year.

“We believe that education is the cornerstone of a strong community and we’re committed to investing in the futures of the children in the communities we serve,” said Ken Reynolds, director of corporate and community affairs for Bojangles. “By surprising students and teachers, we hope to show our deep appreciation for their dedication to inspiring a lifelong love of learning – while also giving them a reason to smile with our tasty cookies.”

Fans can still grab a Bo-Berry Cookie today by visiting their local restaurant, downloading the bright yellow Bo App to order delivery or pick-up or using their favorite delivery provider. But hurry – they’re only on menus through June, so grab one (or a few!) while you can.