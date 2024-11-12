GRUBBRR, a leader in self-ordering and automation technology for the restaurant industry, announced that it has been selected as a kiosk provider for Bojangles. The announcement was made at Bojangles’ recent annual franchisee conference, where GRUBBRR showcased its innovative self-ordering solutions, which includes the Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR, to attendees. The decision follows the successful completion of a pilot program in which the adoption of GRUBBRR’s kiosks exceeded more than 50 percent in certain Bojangles locations. Additionally, Bojangles saw an increase in throughput, which led to improved operational efficiencies.

“We have been highly impressed with GRUBBRR since the outset of our dealings. Their team worked closely with ours to integrate their kiosk solution into our existing tech stack, making implementing the kiosks across our locations seamless,” said Richard Del Valle, CIO and Chief of Staff at Bojangles during the Bojangles’ annual conference. “The kiosks provide our guests with an additional way to place their orders, which significantly improved our operational efficiency and increased throughput. The results have exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited to bring this technology to more of our locations in the coming months.”

GRUBBRR’s self-ordering kiosks are designed to streamline the customer experience by reducing wait times, improving order accuracy, and driving higher average check sizes. The kiosks also provide an intuitive, user-friendly interface that enables customers to easily customize their orders, making the dining experience faster and more enjoyable.

“Bojangles is a brand that is focused on delivering exceptional service to its customers, and we’re thrilled to be part of their journey,” said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. “Our kiosks are designed to empower restaurants with the tools they need to enhance efficiency, increase throughput, and ultimately deliver a better guest experience. We look forward to rolling out our solution across Bojangles locations and driving measurable results.”