Bojangles Tests Chicken Wings in Columbia, South Carolina

It’s almost football season, and Bojangles is taking fans’ tailgates up a notch with a test of all-new bold and flavorful chicken wings. The classic, Southern wings are making their debut for a limited time in Columbia, South Carolina.

This real-deal Southern recipe starts with tender, juicy chicken wings marinated in Bojangles’ secret blend of bold spices, then fried with a crunchy buttermilk coating. The wings are enhanced with a choice of flavors—Creamy Buffalo, BBQ or Bo’s Classic to let the chain’s famous seasoning shine through.

“At Bojangles, we take our chicken and our tailgates seriously, so this season, we’re excited to test wings in Columbia just in time to gather with friends as your favorite team kicks off,” says Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles’ VP of menu and culinary innovation. “Our new wings deliver a Southern, flavorful punch, and are the perfect way to get the tailgate party started.”

Fit to feed a crowd, the wings are available in packs of 20, 40 or 60, and can also be purchased as a combo meal, or as a single add-on to any order.

Complete the feast with a collection of crowd-pleasing add-ons, including a half gallon of Legendary Iced Tea and delicious fixins such as Dirty Rice, Macaroni & Cheese, and perfectly seasoned Bo Fries. Diners can also order the Wings Combo, featuring five wings, choice of a fixin, a biscuit and a drink, or add three wings to any order.

Fans can score some points with their gameday crew by going to the Bo App or favorite delivery provider and ordering wings for pick-up or delivery, only in Columbia.