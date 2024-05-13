Calling all biscuit lovers! Bojangles, the Carolina-born restaurant chain that specializes in buttery, made-from-scratch biscuits that satisfy any craving, will celebrate National Buttermilk Biscuit Day on Tuesday, May 14, with free Bo-Berry Biscuits.

On Tuesday only, fans can download the bright yellow Bojangles app and receive two free Bo-Berry Biscuits, at participating locations with no purchase necessary. Getting the free biscuits is as simple as going online, adding the biscuits to the cart, and using the promo code “49STEPS” upon checkout.

Customers also can grab this deal through third-party delivery services, including GrubHub and UberEats with a purchase of $25 or more.

Bo-Berry Biscuits are unique to Bojangles and have become a signature item on the menu. They start with Bojangles’ classic biscuits, made fresh daily with its proprietary 49-step process, which ensures that each batch is as delicious as the last. Stuffed with juicy Bo-Berries and topped with sweet icing, this tasty treat makes a perfect breakfast, mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or late-night snack.

Bojangles doesn’t just celebrate its biscuits on National Buttermilk Biscuit Day. The biscuit is so important to the menu of favorites that the company recently held its annual Biscuit Maker Competition, where the top 12 out of 4,500 Certified Biscuit Makers gathered for a head-to-head bake-off. Restaurant leaders nominated the best bakers from both franchise and company-owned restaurants to compete for the title of Biscuit Maker Champion.

Bojangles’ team of biscuit experts have a passion for baking great biscuits, and customers will find them working hard in the chain’s more than 800 restaurants every day.