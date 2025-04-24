Bojangles, the iconic restaurant chain known for its craveable breakfast and Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea, announced the opening of its newest location in Piscataway, New Jersey, marking a significant step in its journey to become a national brand and expanding its footprint in the Northeast, including the coveted New York DMA. The new restaurant, which officially opened on Wednesday, April 23, is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, Sanjay Patel and Dipak Patel of ADS Restaurant Group, LLC.

“I’m thrilled to bring Bojangles to the Piscataway community and share our bold, Southern flavors with local residents,”said Sanjay Patel, an experienced business leader and entrepreneur. “We look forward to serving the community with our delicious chicken, biscuits and tea, and we’re eager to create new job opportunities in the area.”

As the first to bring Bojangles to New Jersey, ADS Restaurant Group has committed to opening 10 additional restaurants in the Central Jersey region.

Situated at 1000 Stelton Road in the vibrant Centennial Square, the new Bojangles is owned and operated by Sanjay and Dipak Patel, veteran franchisees with deep roots in the quick-service restaurant industry. Together, they manage more than 110 Burger King locations through Devs Foods and Parade Management. Sanjay has been in the business for more than 30 years, specializing in site selection, finance and construction, while Dipak brings a strong background in operations and team leadership. The duo is now bringing that same expertise and energy to Bojangles.

“As we continue to expand, our goal is to partner with dedicated franchisees who understand their communities and are passionate about delivering Bojangles’ Southern hospitality,” said Brooks Speirs, Vice President of Franchise Sales at Bojangles. “We’re thrilled to have Sanjay and Dipak on board as we introduce the brand and our Southern flare to more guests in Piscataway.”

For more than 45 years, Bojangles has been a staple in the Southeast, offering iconic menu items such as hand-breaded fried chicken, fresh-baked buttermilk biscuits and mouthwatering breakfast served all day. As Bojangles accelerates its expansion, the brand is focused on partnering with seasoned franchise owners and restaurant operators to grow its footprint in new and emerging markets. Individuals interested in franchising with Bojangles should possess strong financial capacity, relevant business or restaurant experience, a sophisticated professional background, and the ability to open at least three locations in their market.