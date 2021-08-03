Bojangles Unleashes New Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Bojangles announced the launch of an all-new, hand-breaded chicken sandwich that is crispy, juicy and packed with flavor.

”Bojangles knows a thing or two about delicious, perfectly flavored chicken served right, so who better to give fans a chicken sandwich that is sure to please,” says Chef Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles. “And we can say with confidence that Bo’s Chicken Sandwich is so cluckin’ good you know it could only be Bojangles.”

Pillowed between a toasted and buttered bakery bun is a juicy, marinated chicken breast, hand-breaded with a crispy buttermilk coating and dusted with a secret mix of bold spices. Accompanying the chicken is a layer of creamy, zesty mayonnaise affixed with thick-cut dill pickles.

“Our team had a blast perfecting this sandwich, and we can’t wait for you to try it for yourself,” says Chef Scarborough. “One flavor-packed bite will have even the most well-mannered person saying, ‘that’s so cluckin’ good.’”

Fans can treat themselves to a taste of the Bo’s Chicken Sandwich for $3.99 at participating locations, or upgrade to a combo meal with a choice of one fixin’ and a drink, including Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea or its exclusive Mountain Dew Southern Shock.

Staying one step ahead of the “so good you could put it on a T-shirt” reaction this sandwich is bound to elicit, Bojangles did put it on a T-shirt, and a tote bag and a bucket hat. Fans of the brand can snag theirs here.

In addition to stopping by the nearest location, fans can enjoy the convenience of ordering Bo’s Chicken Sandwich through delivery, curbside takeout or order ahead at participating restaurants through an all-new Bojangles App or online at Bojangles.com.