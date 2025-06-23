Bojangles is unwrapping something big for breakfast. Starting today, fans can dig into the all-new Breakfast Bo-Rito, a combination of the brand’s most beloved breakfast staples.

This limited-time item features country-style sausage, fluffy eggs, crispy Bo-Rounds, melty Monterey Jack cheese and Southern-style sausage gravy, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Texas Pete Hot Sauce. It’s a hearty, satisfying start to any day – whether you’re hitting the road, heading to work or just craving something new.

“Breakfast has always been a big part of who we are at Bojangles, and the new Bo-Rito is a fun new way for our fans to satisfy their breakfast cravings,” said Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation. “It’s a full-size breakfast, all wrapped up in a legit tortilla, making it the perfect vehicle for eating on the go, at an affordable price.”

This introduction marks a significant addition to the chain’s morning menu lineup – known to date for its made-from-scratch breakfast biscuits, the tortilla burrito adds another way to enjoy breakfast favorites. Guests can enjoy their Bo-Rito solo or as part of a combo with Bo-Tato Rounds and a drink.

The Breakfast Bo-Rito will be available at participating locations for a limited time only. Customers can order in-restaurant, through the Bojangles App or popular food delivery services.