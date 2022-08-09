Bolay to Debut First Drive-Thru in South Tampa

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, renowned for its healthy, gluten-free fare and signature ‘Bols,’ will open its first drive-thru location in the heart of South Tampa—marking the brand’s 24th location in the nation. The restaurant will host grand opening events and kick off its five-day VIP Week on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Day-of events will begin with the Grand Opening Giveaway—where the first 100 guests will receive free Bolay for a year through the BolayGo App—from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The offer includes one Regular Bol redeemable monthly over the course of 12 months. Participants will check in upon arrival to receive a lanyard before getting in line.

The Grand Opening Day Ribbon Cutting will be held at 2 p.m. Bolay executives, along with Mayor Jane Castor and the South Tampa Chamber, will be in attendance to celebrate the historic moment and welcome the first-of-its-kind location to the area. Media are invited to attend, and a complimentary meal is provided for all guests following the event.

During VIP Week, guests can RSVP to receive one complimentary Regular Bol between Thursday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 5. Guests will present their registration ticket at the cash register on their registered ticket date to redeem.

“The South Tampa opening marks more than one exciting milestone for Bolay as we open our first drive-thru and expand our reach to bring fresh and bold flavors to communities across Florida and state borders,” says Chris Gannon, Bolay’s Founder and CEO. “We’re proud to not only provide healthy options that make our guests feel good but introduce a drive-thru offering that empowers us to meet their needs with elevated hospitality.”

Chris, the son of Outback Steakhouse co-founder Tim Gannon, is no stranger to the restaurant business. Fueled by a passion for developing quality cuisine and constantly improving the customer experience, he set out to create a lifestyle brand centered around the best parts of dining that continues to grow today. Now, the father-son duo celebrates the restaurant’s debut in Chris’ hometown of Tampa—also the birthplace of Outback Steakhouse.

The South Tampa Bolay is one of three to open in September alone, joining brand new locations in Falls Church, Virginia, and Gainesville, Virginia, set to open this month. Additional restaurants in Florida are scheduled to open in early October.

Centrally located in South Tampa at 402 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., the restaurant will offer its crave-able and nutritious options in a convenient drive-thru format perfect for residents looking to eat holistically on the go. Bolay’s menu features grains and greens like Forbidden Black Rice and Chopped Kale Salad, freshly roasted veggies like Balsamic Mushrooms and Asian Sweet Potato Noodles and savory proteins like Lemon Chicken and Spicy Thai Shrimp.