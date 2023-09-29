Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Adds Citrus Chicken Bol to Menu

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen welcomes a new Citrus Chicken Bol to their menu. This 100% gluten-free meal prepared in olive oil combines oven roasted citrus chicken, pesto noodles, jasmine rice, ginger broccoli, pickled red onions and fresh avocado.

Right in time for National Mushroom Day on Sunday, October 15, Bolay is launching a new seasonal fungi-tastic flavor this October - oven-roasted mushrooms prepared with garlic and olive oil that can be added to any ‘bol’.

Pair this zesty bol and sip on one of Bolay’s freshly brewed Hibiscus Raspberry or Sweet Iced Teas or juices like the Island Time or Hawaiian Healer freshly squeezed with pineapple juice and a hint of ginger.