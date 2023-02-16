Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen to Debut Second Gainesville Location

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, renowned for its healthy, gluten-free fare and signature ‘Bols,’ will debut a second location in Gainesville, Florida—marking the brand’s 28th location in the nation. The restaurant will host grand opening events and kick off its three-day VIP Week on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Centrally located beneath The Standard at 2305 50 NW 13th St., Suite 200, and across from the University of Florida, the 2,585-square-foot restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new location’s extended hours and convenient dine-in, carry-out and delivery formats make its crave-able and nutritious options readily available for students and Gainesville residents alike seeking quick, holistic meals.

During VIP Week, guests can receive one complimentary Regular Bol or Wrap between Thursday, March 2, and Saturday, March 4, by registering online and posting about the new location on social media. Guests will present their registration ticket and proof of their social media post at the cash register on their registered ticket date to redeem.

“Our first venture into Gainesville was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the local community, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to serve even more of its members and grow our footprint in the area,” says Chris Gannon, Bolay’s Founder and CEO. “Gainesville’s culture is one of learning, inspiration and being one’s best self—a perfect fit for the Bolay spirit of fresh food, bold flavors and positivity.”

The University location joins the brand’s location in Butler Plaza, which opened in June 2017. The opening also marks the rollout of Bolay’s new customizable and flavor-packed wraps, which will be available at both Gainesville locations.

Bolay’s second location will allow the brand to scale its growing list local giving initiatives. Bolay currently spearheads partnerships with the University of Florida’s football program, Greek organizations, clubs and special interest groups and regularly supports over 10 local charities, having donated countless meals over the last six years.

“We’re proud to have woven Bolay into the fabric of the Gator Nation and Gainesville community, from coordinating donations to local charity and community service events down to simply making a healthy meal more accessible on the go,” adds Bolay Area Director Dan Risick. “This University location will only allow us to make an even greater impact.”

Bolay’s University location is one of six to open in the last year alone as the brand expands its presence across Florida, Georgia and Virginia. Additional Florida locations—including one in Tallahassee—are scheduled to open later this spring.

Along with its rapid growth, Bolay recently debuted its latest lineup of chef-crafted ‘Bols,’ including the Roasted Salmon Bol filled with cauliflower rice, spinach and almond salad, sweet chili brussels sprouts and heart-healthy salmon topped with new mix-ins like goat cheese and pineapple habanero hot sauce.

The brand’s menu also features its classic grains and greens like forbidden black rice and chopped kale salad, freshly roasted veggies like balsamic mushrooms and Asian sweet potato noodles and savory proteins like lemon chicken and spicy Thai shrimp.