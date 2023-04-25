Bolay Offering 25 Percent Off Catering Deal for Grads

Congratulating graduates for their hard work and achievements, Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen is offering 25 percent off graduation catering orders this season.

Starting April 12 through June 12, when customers place an online or in-app Party Pack catering order of $100 or more using code GRAD25, they will receive 25 percent off their order.

Party Pack catering selections that feed up to 10 people include:

Fan Favorites Party Pack: Pesto Noodles, Ginger Broccoli, Rosemary Potatoes, Lemon Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Herb Pesto Sauce.

Vegetarian Party Pack: Chopped Kale Salad, Zucchini, Fire Roasted Corn, Miso Glazed Tofu, Cilantro, Herb Pesto Sauce.

Asian Inspired Party Pack: Jasmine Rice, Asian Noodles, Ginger Broccoli, Teriyaki Chicken, Cilantro, Sriracha Sauce.

Roasted Salmon Party Pack: Spinach Salad, Cauliflower Rice, Zucchini, Salmon, Cilantro, Pineapple Habanero Hot Sauce.

Steak & Potatoes Party Pack: Jasmine Rice, Ginger Broccoli, Rosemary Potatoes, Steak Au Jus, Cilantro, Creamy Garlic Sauce.

Havana Inspired Party Pack: Jasmine Rice, Power Beans, Rosemary Potatoes, Mojo Pork, Cilantro, Creamy Garlic Sauce.

Take home a Cookie Bundle featuring 10 freshly baked chocolate chip or snickerdoodle cookies for $12.