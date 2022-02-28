Bonchon in Addison Celebrating One-Year Anniversary

Bonchon in Addison is turning one — and has launched a series of events in honor of the location’s successful first year. Showing the love for its fanbase through food, the festivities kicked off this week with new menu items which include:

Bonchon Bowls – white rice topped with mixed vegetables, a choice of protein, bibimbap sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Spicy Pork – sliced pork shoulder marinated overnight in gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste), soy sauce, sugar, garlic, scallions and sesame oil – now available on Bonchon Bowls, tacos and fried rice.

On Wednesday, March 2, the first 100 customers will also be treated to free Bonchon bowls for dine-in only. That’s just the beginning. Bonchon will continue the celebrations through the month of March with free food and Bonchon gear giveaways. All in-store and pick-up orders throughout the month will receive a free item with the order. The last week of the festivities wraps up with another new menu item. Customers can visit the location beginning March 28 to sample a surprise menu item, which will only be given out through April 3 with every in-store order.

“Only a year ago, the week-long snow storm took Texas by surprise and left half of Dallas without power. The Addison location opened the following week, which was a light at the end of the tunnel after a challenging week filled with uncertainty. For the brand, it was also the first time we introduced a fast casual dining experience. Now as we look back at the past 12 months, it is rewarding to see how our customers embraced the model and helped make our first year successful,” says Flynn Dekker, CEO of Bonchon. “Thank you to the Addison community for the ongoing support and allowing us to share the joy of Korean comfort food with you.”

Debuting a new restaurant format in 2021, the Addison location was the first fast-casual model for Bonchon, located only a short distance from the corporate headquarters in Dallas. Bonchon is continuing to grow in Texas markets, with a new location opening in Frisco in May. Additionally, the brand has a signed a lease in Fort Worth at 9652 Ten Gallon Dr. set to open this year as well.

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With more than 385 locations worldwide and more than 115 locations in the U.S., the Korean fried chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and tenders, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.