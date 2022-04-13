Bonchon Adds Deals to Grow in California

Bonchon, a Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with 115 U.S. locations, announced it has inked two franchise development agreements, each adding one location in San Rafael and Oakland, California.

It will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to more residents throughout the Bay Area, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken. Entrepreneur Loc Nguyen is at the helm of the first deal bringing one location to San Rafael. The second deal is being spearheaded by Harry Johnson Jr., who has signed to develop the Korean fried chicken restaurant in Oakland. Adding to Bonchon’s large presence throughout the Golden State and joining the 13 current Bay Area locations, the restaurants are slated to open by the end of 2022.

This announcement comes at an exciting time for the brand, which has 385-plus units worldwide including in the countries of Cambodia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, Thailand and Vietnam. Bonchon also recently announced it is ramping up its growth initiative in key cities across the United States.

“There is no questioning the love that Bay Area residents have for Bonchon and our wide array of Asian-fusion offerings, so we know that Loc and Kenneth’s locations will be welcomed with open arms,” says Greg Buchanan, chief administrative officer at Bonchon. “As Bonchon is continually craved across the world, we can’t wait to connect with more dedicated operators that are passionate about our brand and serving their community.”

In addition to the brand’s growth planned for the Bay Area markets, there are several other factors driving Bonchon’s impressive momentum, such as reaching a 21 percent five-year growth rate and securing several commitments from franchise groups. Also notable, current average unit volume has reached $1.57 million and according to Black Box Intelligence data, Bonchon has consistently outperformed all other segments and cuisines in its two-year metrics (2021 vs. 2019) with positive 23 percent same store sales as of Dec. 25, 2021. The brand has displayed its perseverance and the ability it has to thrive in all market conditions.

As its unwavering commitment to strategic expansion continues and as Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios. An ideal Bonchon franchise candidate has restaurant experience, is dedicated to operational excellence and maintains a commitment to customer service and product quality.

Bonchon, which translates from Korean to English as “my hometown,” is known for its signature Korean fried chicken that is hand battered, double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Every piece of chicken is hand brushed to make each bite perfectly flavorful. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s founder Jinduk Seo dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world. In 2006, U.S. fans were able to Crunch Out Loud with the global sensation as the brand continued to expand across the country.