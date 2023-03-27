Bonchon Adds Fifth North Carolina Location

With its award-winning Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon launches its fifth location in the state of North Carolina.

The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, is announcing a new opening at 6230 Capital Blvd., Unit 104. Jichai Zhang and James Weng, the owners and operators, will be officially opening the doors on March 29.

“Bonchon already has great name recognition in North Carolina, so I am eager to see how the locals here in Raleigh react to our opening,” said Zhang. “One thing I can guarantee, without a doubt, is when people bite into our fried chicken it will easily become the best fried chicken they have ever had.”

The Raleigh Bonchon location has full table service and everything on the menu is available for takeout and delivery.

Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. from Friday through Saturday.

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With more than 400 locations worldwide and 120 locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and strips, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

As strategic expansion continues and Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios.