Bonchon Adds a Fourth Location in Dallas

Bonchon, the Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with more than 120 U.S. locations, announced it has inked another franchise development agreement, adding a fourth location in Dallas.

It will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken, to more residents in its home market. LPMG LLC, a local Dallas franchisee, is developing the Korean fried chicken restaurant in the area, with the first location set to open in fall of 2023. The upcoming restaurant joins a lineup of three other locations in the market together with the recent Fort Worth opening in November 2022.

This announcement comes at an exciting time for the brand, which has recently expanded its Dallas corporate office space and added 10 new positions to the corporate team. Bonchon currently has seven locations in Texas as well as 390-plus units worldwide, including in the countries of Cambodia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, Thailand and Vietnam. Bonchon is also prioritizing growth in key cities across the United States, that include the Midwest, Northeast and Southern markets along with continued international development. The first France location is set to open in early 2023.

“Since we moved our corporate office to Dallas in 2021, continuing our expansion in Texas has been a focus for us. It’s been great to see the community here develop a love for Bonchon and our unbeatable Korean fried chicken,” says Amanda Millikan, vice president of franchise development at Bonchon. “As our fanbase here grows, we are eager to partner with operators like LPMG who can bring more locations to the area.”

In addition to the brand’s growth planned for the Dallas-Fort Worth market, there are several other factors driving Bonchon’s impressive momentum, such as reaching a 24.7% AUV increase to $1.57 million since the time VIG Partners invested in the company at the end of 2018. The brand has displayed its perseverance and ability to thrive in all market conditions.

As its unwavering commitment to strategic expansion continues and as Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios. An ideal Bonchon franchise candidate is dedicated to operational excellence and maintains a commitment to customer service and product quality.

Bonchon, which translates from Korean to English as “my hometown,” is known for its signature Korean fried chicken that is hand battered, double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Every piece of chicken is hand brushed to make each bite perfectly flavorful. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s founder Jinduk Seo dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world. In 2006, U.S. fans were able to Crunch Out Loud with the global sensation as the brand continued to expand across the country.