Bonchon Adds Two Comfort Foods to Menu

Bonchon, the global restaurant brand famous for its crunchy, hand-battered, double-fried Korean chicken, is introducing two new comfort food favorites to its menu.

For a limited time, guests can enjoy the sharable Loaded Bulgogi Fries ($12.99), made with thinly sliced, marinated steak piled on seasoned fries and topped with mozzarella cheese, a spicy mayo drizzle and chopped green onions.

Bonchon is also adding Korean Donuts ($4.99 for two donuts) to its permanent menu starting March 27. The sweet treats, also known as Kkwabaegi (kwa-bag-gee), are soft, fluffy, twisted donuts coated with cinnamon and sugar. Guests can add a side of Sweet Cream Dipping Sauce for just 99 cents.