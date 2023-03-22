    Bonchon Adds Two Comfort Foods to Menu

    Industry News | March 22, 2023
    Korean Doughnut from Bonchon.
    Bonchon
    The Korean Dounuts will be a permanent menu item.

    Bonchon, the global restaurant brand famous for its crunchy, hand-battered, double-fried Korean chicken, is introducing two new comfort food favorites to its menu.

    For a limited time, guests can enjoy the sharable Loaded Bulgogi Fries ($12.99), made with thinly sliced, marinated steak piled on seasoned fries and topped with mozzarella cheese, a spicy mayo drizzle and chopped green onions.  

    Bonchon is also adding Korean Donuts ($4.99 for two donuts) to its permanent menu starting March 27. The sweet treats, also known as Kkwabaegi (kwa-bag-gee), are soft, fluffy, twisted donuts coated with cinnamon and sugar. Guests can add a side of Sweet Cream Dipping Sauce for just 99 cents.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more