Bonchon Adds Yangnyeom Sauce for Limited Time

Bonchon brings a combination of sweet and spicy flavor to its menu with its new limited-time Yangnyeom Sauce, starting September 18.

Bonchon’s Yangnyeom is a traditional Korean sauce that is sweet, savory and spicy with hints of garlic and soy. It joins Bonchon's signature Spicy and Soy Garlic sauces, adding a new flavor profile to the mix. Each wing is hand-brushed with sauce, ensuring that every nook and cranny of its crunchy exterior is brushed to perfection to make each bite perfectly flavorful.

“Our new Yangnyeom Sauce captures the essence of Korean flavors,” said Bonchon Chef Jae Park. “It strikes the perfect balance, delivering sweet heat – making it an adventurous and authentic addition to our craveable line of sauces.”

In addition to the sauce, Bonchon is debuting K-Meals To-Go and K-Boxes To-Go, tailor-made for large group orders. The K-Meal To-Go includes an assortment of wings, drumsticks and sides, and feeds groups up to 10, starting at $39.99 The K-Box To-Go features 50 wings in three flavors, two pounds of fries and five dipping sauces.

"With football season in full swing, our K-Meals and K-Box are the perfect addition to any game-day party," says Bonchon Chief Growth Officer Suzie Tsai. “Our new meals make entertaining easy and bring Korean-style party food to any occasion.