Bonchon Announces 20 Wings for $20 Promotional Deal

Bonchon, the popular global restaurant concept known for its double-fried, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022 and is celebrating with a limited-time 20/20/20 special – and additional menu items in its Addison and Frisco locations.

Beginning Sept. 12, for a limited time only, DFW-area Bonchon locations will offer 20 traditional, bone-in wings for $20 in honor of its 20th anniversary. Wings come with your choice of soy garlic or spicy sauce, or half and half.

Bonchon also is bringing you more to love as it launches several new dishes this week in Addison and Frisco.

The fast-casual restaurants will now offer dishes including:

Buldak (bul·dahk), spicy chicken stir-fried with rice cakes, onions, and hot pepper sauce, topped with thinly sliced scallions, sesame seeds and mozzarella cheese served with white rice

Bulgogi (bul·GO·gee), thinly sliced marinated ribeye, sautéed with mushrooms, scallions, sesame seeds and onions, served with white rice

Tteokbokki (duk·bow·KEE), rice cakes simmered in a spicy sauce with fish cakes, scallions and onions topped with mozzarella cheese and kimari

Chicken Katsu, a juicy panko-breaded chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice and drizzled with Bonchon’s house-made katsu sauce and spicy mayo

Pork Buns, savory pork belly with soy garlic sauce, topped with coleslaw, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, katsu sauce and cucumbers.

Sliders, loaded with bulgogi, soy garlic chicken or spicy chicken, coleslaw, cucumber, red onions and spicy mayo, served on a mini potato bun

Vegetarian Rice Bowls and Korean Tacos, now available with marinated tofu, which will also be an option on the new Sesame Ginger Salad.

The Addison and Frisco restaurants will also debut lunch specials and a children’s menu.

“We’re excited to share some of the dishes that have been favorites at our full-service Bonchon locations with diners in our hometown,” says Flynn Dekker, CEO of Bonchon, which is headquartered in Addison. “We’re hoping the broadened menu, lunch specials and kids menu will give our DFW guests a new opportunity to come see what Bonchon is all about.”

The new menu items will be available beginning Sept. 12.

Bonchon is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, originating in Busan, South Korea in 2002. The restaurant has more than 395 locations worldwide and 115-plus locations in the U.S. A fourth DFW location will open near Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth in early October.

Bonchon moved its headquarters to Addison in 2021, and since that time has been able to use its corporately-owned stores in the market as incubators for new menu items, décor and other promotions. On top of fried chicken wings, drumsticks and tenders, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.