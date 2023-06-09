Bonchon Announces Agreements for 12 New Locations

On a mission to spread the joy of hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken around the world, Bonchon announced agreements for three new locations each in Dallas/Fort-Worth and Georgia, and six in New York. Five additional locations recently secured in Arkansas – a new state for the brand – helped bring the total number of new location commitments to 19 for Bonchon so far in 2023.

The newest locations include:

Dallas/Fort Worth – Franchisee Bobby Booker will open three locations.

Georgia – Franchisee Wenhuang (Mark) Liu will open three locations.

New York Franchisees Kelly Moughal and Muhammad Saleem will add to their current restaurant portfolio with three locations. Experienced business owners Sung Ho and Eunmi Shin will open three locations in the areas of Long Island and Queens.



The rising popularity of Korean and other Asian cuisines combined with the continued Hallyu – or Korean wave – spreading the influence of Korean culture throughout the U.S. has motivated entrepreneurs to seize the moment to offer a unique fried chicken menu with a built-in fan base. With over 400 units globally and 122 U.S. locations, Bonchon boasts a record of consecutive years of sales growth with an Average Unit Volume of $1.68 million.

Bonchon, which translates from Korean to English as “my hometown,” is known for its Korean fried chicken that is hand battered and double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Every piece of chicken is hand brushed to make each bite perfectly flavorful. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s founder, Jinduk Seo, dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world. In 2006, U.S. fans were able to Crunch Out Loud with the global sensation as the brand continued to expand across the country.

“We are thrilled to see the influx of interest from entrepreneurs in owning a Bonchon location, which is not only a sound financial investment but a smart way to align with the growing cultural interests in Korean cuisine and lifestyle,” says Bonchon CEO Bryan Shin. “We are confident that the franchisees will be met with great excitement as they open in these key markets. The Bonchon team is here to support them every step of the way with new menu items and the latest technology and operational innovations to keep their customers coming back for more.”