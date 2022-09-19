Bonchon Announces New Opening in Skokie, Illinois

Bonchon announced a new opening at 5237 West Touhy Ave in Skokie, Illinois. The location owned and operated by Zia Ghani, will officially open on September 26th. Bonchon is on a rapid growth trajectory in Illinois with another location opening in Aurora in October and Tinley Park before the end of the year, as well as recently signed a lease for an upcoming location in Melrose Park.

“Chicagoland loves Bonchon, so we’re thrilled to be a part of expanding the Crunch Out Loud movement in the Northshore to bring fans delicious eats even closer to home,” said Ghani. “We can’t wait to welcome the Skokie community to our new location and spread the love of Korean fried chicken throughout it. I look forward to continuing to watch this amazing brand’s growth throughout the state.”

For those who want to explore the variety that Bonchon’s menu has to offer, dine-in, takeaway and delivery will be offered to customers. The grand opening event will take place on September 26th, offering the first 50 guests in line free, three-piece drums.

Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With more than 390 locations worldwide and more than 115 locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and strips, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

As strategic expansion continues and Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios.