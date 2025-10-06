Opus Training, the training operations platform trusted by hundreds of leading multi-unit brands, today announced new partnerships that demonstrate growing demand for on-the-job training that builds skills quickly.

Nearly 1 million workers used Opus’ platform to train in 2025, with Opus adding new customers and locations representing twice as many locations — 116% growth — compared with the previous year. That customer base includes new and emerging national brands like Bonchon; regional favorites like Texas-based Bahama Buck’s, Cincinnati-based GSR Brands and New York-area Just Salad; and well-known franchises like Blaze Pizza, Craveworthy Brands, and Shipley Do-nuts.

“Restaurants — especially franchises and multi-unit operations — are under unprecedented pressure to deliver quickly in an increasingly competitive and uncertain market. Success comes down to having teams that can be trained rapidly and perform at high standards,” said Rachael Nemeth, CEO and co-founder of Opus. “There’s a clear divide between operators who can innovate while maintaining excellence and those who can’t. Opus helps bridge that gap by delivering rapid skills development for frontline workers and managers looking to advance their careers and businesses that need efficiency and consistency.”

Dallas-based Bonchon, a 150-location Korean fried chicken franchise, typifies this trend. Known for its bold, signature flavors, Bonchon is expanding with purpose, adding 30 new locations in the near term and aiming for an eventual goal of 500 domestic locations.

In three months since becoming an Opus customer, Bonchon has achieved 90% monthly engagement rates on training activities. Its diverse workforce is training in more than 10 languages and driving consistency.

“As a franchised business, we needed a partner who could move with the same urgency and ambition that drives us. Opus has become an essential part of our journey, helping us scale quickly while staying true to what makes Bonchon special,” said Suzie Tsai, CEO of Bonchon.

“In today’s fast-paced world, where teams learn and absorb information differently, Opus meets them where they are. It empowers our people with the tools they need to deliver the Bonchon experience, our quality and our signature flavors with confidence and consistency. That kind of innovation and enablement is invaluable as we grow.”

‍Driving Consistency and Supporting Innovation

Bahama Buck’s, a popular dessert chain headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, with 114 locations in the Southwest, is another example of how Opus’ accessible, rapid-training program can catalyze growth and consistency at multi-unit locations. Bahama Buck’s has achieved a 25% faster ramp time for new hires using Opus and has seen increased satisfaction from franchisees.

As Bahama Buck’s continues to expand beyond its traditional shave ice product, Opus is helping brand consistency across franchised locations.

“Building our vision for blessing guests with the ultimate tropical dessert experience requires great training, consistency and adaptability. Opus ensures we can deliver that mission — we couldn’t meet our goals and our high standards without Opus,” said Bahama Buck’s CEO Blake Buchanan.

“Our company started with a single sno shack location in Lubbock, Texas more than 30 years ago. As we continue to grow, Opus is a critical partner to help us ensure our team can deliver the joy our guests expect.”‍

Evolving to Serve Businesses and the Frontline Workforce‍

Opus is built on AI technology that powers rapid skill development and adaptive learning and the company continues to grow and innovate with new AI-driven capabilities.



As Opus supports its rapidly expanding customer base, the platform continues to evolve beyond setting initial standards to helping businesses stay responsive, scale and maintain consistently high performance. Opus’ product suite now enables both corporate and store-level teams to quickly identify and close skill gaps through multiple touchpoints.

Opus’ Guest Feedback Integration allows businesses to respond at a systems level, automatically triggering targeted training when customer issues indicate performance gaps. Ask Opus provides individual-level support, giving frontline workers and managers instant access to on-the-go answers from their company’s knowledge base. Task management and audit support enables real-time response during actual work, creating an end-to-end experience that keeps standards high through continuous adaptation rather than one-time training. Additional audit capabilities are being built out to further support franchise consistency and operational excellence.