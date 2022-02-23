Bonchon Bringing Thriving Brand to Old Town Alexandria

With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon is giving the heart of Old Town Alexandria a restaurant experience unlike any other.

The wildly popular fast-casual concept known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken has announced its new restaurant opening at 3690 King Street, Suite N. It will be owned and operated by Joanne Xie.

“People in Virginia love Bonchon, and that can be proven through the immense amount of support the restaurants get across the state,” says Xie. “I know we’ll quickly become a meal-time destination to anyone who comes by King Street to enjoy the centuries-old architecture, historic attractions and incredible community of businesses.”

For those who want to explore the variety that Bonchon’s menu has to offer, dine-in, take-out and third-party delivery will be offered to customers. The grand opening will take place the week of February 28, offering fans the opportunity to try Bonchon’s delicious offerings for a fraction of the cost. The deals being offered in celebration are:

Monday, February 28: $1 Drums (up to 5 Drums)

Tuesday, March 1: $1 Mac and Kimcheese or Korean Street Corn

Wednesday, March 2: $1 Wings or Boneless Wings (up to 10 Wings)

Thursday, March 3: $1 Seasoned Fries.

“Joanne is the perfect addition to our community of Bonchon owners in Virginia. The excitement for the brand in the state as well as in Alexandria continues to grow,” says Greg Buchanan, senior vice president of development at Bonchon. “We’re eager for the new Bonchon fans that Joanne will bring with this King Street location.”

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With more than 385 locations worldwide and more than 115 locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and tenders, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

As its unwavering commitment to strategic expansion continues and as Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios. An ideal Bonchon franchise candidate has restaurant experience, is dedicated to operational excellence and maintains a commitment to customer service and product quality.