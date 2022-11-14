Bonchon Expanding in DFW Area

Bonchon is expanding in the DFW area.

The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy Korean fried chicken, announced a new opening at 9652 Ten Gallon Dr in Fort Worth. The location, owned and operated by Ryan Pham, will officially open Wednesday, November 16th. Bonchon moved its headquarters to Dallas in 2020 and is on a rapid growth trajectory in Texas, opening their third location earlier this year in Frisco.

“We are glad to be a part of Bonchon’s expansion into west DFW,” says Pham. “Fort Worth has needed a Bonchon and we’re eager to have even more fans join the Crunch Out Loud movement at our new location, and can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Bonchon is available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. To celebrate the grand opening, on opening day, November 14, the first 50 guests will get three free drumsticks with choice of the signature soy-garlic or spicy sauce.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been wildly successful. With more than 120 locations in the U.S. for a total of 390 locations worldwide, the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the fan-favorites like the fried chicken wings, drumsticks and strips, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

As strategic expansion continues and Bonchon locations drive consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios.