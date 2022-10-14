Bonchon Headed to Michigan Area

With its fan-loved Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow in the Michigan area.

The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 738 E Big Beaver at Rochester Road. Eunju Jeong, a current Bonchon franchisee, is opening this location on October 12.

“I’m eager to grow with such a globally-loved brand with this new location and I am certain we will quickly become a regular spot for the Troy community to enjoy great food with family and friends,” says Jeong. “We’re ready to have the people experience some of the best fried chicken they’ve ever had.”

For those who want to explore the variety that Bonchon’s menu has to offer, a grand opening event will take place October 31st. The first 50 guests in line will receive five free wings as a Halloween treat. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With more than 390 locations worldwide and 120 locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and strips, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

As strategic expansion continues and Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios.