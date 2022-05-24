Bonchon Heads to Artesia, California

With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon is a restaurant experience unlike any other Artesia has experienced before.



The wildly popular fast-casual concept known for its crispy, double-fried Korean fried chicken has announced its new restaurant opening at 17901 Pioneer Blvd. This will be the seventh Southern California Bonchon location and the 26th in the state with hours of operation from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.



“Bringing another location to California is always a rewarding process, and we know that this new location will become a hotspot for the Artesia community,” says Greg Buchanan, chief administrative officer at Bonchon. “As we continue to grow and bring Bonchon to new locations across the world, we are excited that more communities get a chance to try our Asian-fusion cuisine that is loved by so many.”



For those who want to explore the variety that Bonchon’s menu has to offer, dine-in, take-out and delivery will be offered to customers. The location is celebrating with a grand opening on Monday, June 13, offering the first 100 guests in line a free chicken sandwich.



Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With 385-plus locations worldwide and more than 115 locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and strips, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.



As its unwavering commitment to strategic expansion continues and as Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios.