Bonchon Heads to Delaware with Newark Opening

With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is a restaurant experience unlike any other Newark has experienced before.

The wildly popular restaurant, known for crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced its very first location in Delaware at 250 Grove Lane. It will be owned and operated by franchise owner Wei Jiang. The fast casual restaurant will officially open on July 5.

“It’s a great day to live in Newark! Local residents are definitely in for a treat, and we are delighted to be the first to bring the ‘Crunch Out Loud’ movement to the state,” says Jiang. “The Newark community will be full of loyal Bonchon enthusiasts in no time, and we are confident our restaurant will quickly become a go-to mealtime destination.”

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With 385-plus locations worldwide and more than 115 locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and strips, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

As strategic expansion continues and Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios.