Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia

With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia.

The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.

“Virginia clearly has a lot of love for Bonchon and I am happy to be able to continue to grow this amazing brand by bringing it to the Virginia Beach community,” says Singh. “Our location is the perfect spot for locals or tourists. We hope to see even more people discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special.”

The Virginia Beach Bonchon location has full table service and everything on the menu is available for takeout and delivery. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 guests will get $50 gift cards to explore the variety that Bonchon’s menu has to offer.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With more than 390 locations worldwide and 120 locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and strips, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

As strategic expansion continues and Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios.