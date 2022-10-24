Bonchon Launches Deal to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Bonchon is celebrating 20 years of sharing the “crunch” of its double-fried, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken with the world, by inviting people to indulge in a special 20 wings for $22 promotion.

“More and more people are discovering how amazing Korean fried chicken is and we are continuing to see interest grow in Korean food and culture,” says Flynn Dekker, CEO at Bonchon. “Given that we’re hitting our 20-year mark in 2022, we thought what better way to thank our fans and pay homage to the year than by selling our award-winning chicken wings for just $22. We hope to see a lot of familiar faces, as well as new faces, at our Bonchon locations to help us celebrate this milestone!”

For a limited time, participating Bonchon locations are offering the 20 wings for $22 deal to fans for dine-in or carryout only. Guests can choose Bonchon’s signature Spicy or Soy Garlic sauces or get half and half of each sauce. The promotion is not available for online or delivery orders and is limited to one per guest.

Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” is known for its Korean fried chicken that is hand-battered, and double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Every piece of chicken is carefully brushed with sauce to make each bite perfectly flavorful. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s founder Jinduk Seo dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world. In 2006, U.S. fans were able to begin “Crunching Out Loud” with the global sensation and it has continued to expand to more than 120 locations throughout the country.